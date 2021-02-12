Fish pepper soup

Step 1: Make two shallow cuts on each side of 2 whole tilapia and soak in salt water while preparing the other ingredients.

Step 2: Grind the ½ onion, 3 finely chopped scotch bonnet peppers and 1 cup of water in a blender until roughly chopped not to a fine paste.

Step 3: In a large pot combine the blended mixture, 1 sliced yellow onion,1 tablespoon pepper soup spice and salt to taste.

Step 4: Cover the pot and boil for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Add the fish and 3 sprigs of thyme, reduce heat and simmer for another 6-7 minutes.

Step 6: Add enough stock to cover the fish and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Step 7: Add the 3 sprigs of mint and remove the pot from heat. Let it sit covered for 5 minutes before serving.