eggnog creme brulee

Bring a kettle of water to a boil.

Pour cream and ½ cup sugar into a large saucepan, and set it over medium heat.

Grate in about ¼ teaspoon nutmeg.

Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together yolks, rum, bourbon, vanilla and salt.

When sugar has dissolved and cream is steaming hot (but not boiling), slowly pour cream over yolks, whisking constantly.

Pour cream mixture into a 9 ½ -inch round ceramic or Pyrex baking dish.

Set the dish in a larger pan. (In my kitchen, the tray to the toaster oven offers a perfect fit.)

Slide pans into a 275-degree oven. Pour boiling water into the larger pan to a depth of about 1 inch.

Bake until custard is just jiggly, 30 to 35 minutes.

Allow to cool to room temperature, then chill completely, at least 2 hours.

Set the chilled custard back into the baking pan. Pack the pan with ice.

Sprinkle the surface of the custard with the remaining 6 tablespoons sugar.

If you like, grate more nutmeg over the sugar.

Slide under the broiler just until sugar melts, about 2 minutes.

Chill again.

Serve cold.