No-stress all-butter pie pastry

Sift flour into a medium bowl. Whisk in sugar and salt. Toss butter cubes with flour. Roughly smash each cube flat — nothing more.

Stir in water and knead briefly into a ball.

Transfer to a floured work surface, sprinkle with flour, and roll into a 10-by-15 inch sheet, positioned vertically.

Fold top edge down and bottom edge up to meet in the center.

Fold left edge to meet right, as though closing a book.

Fold top to meet bottom, forming a thick block. Cut the block in half.

Dust with flour and roll one portion into a 13-inch round. Brush off excess flour, drape over a 9-inch pie plate.

Trim to a 1 1/4 inch overhang; fold under to create a 3/4 inch border that rests on the rim of the plate. Wrap in plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Roll remaining dough into a 13-inch round, rest on a baking sheet, cover with plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Pastry is ready to be filled and baked, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months and thawed in a refrigerator.