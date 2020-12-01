No-stress all-butter pie pastry

Most people have a few great pie recipes handy for holidays, birthdays and more. But how often do you make the crust from scratch? If the answer is rarely ever, this no-stress, all-butter pie crust will change that. It takes just 15 minutes to prepare and will take your dessert to the next level.
This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces (about 1 3/4 cup) all-purpose flour such as Gold Medal, plus more for dusting
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon Crystal Diamond kosher salt (half as much if iodized)
- 2 sticks cold unsalted butter cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/2 Cup cold water
Directions
Sift flour into a medium bowl. Whisk in sugar and salt. Toss butter cubes with flour. Roughly smash each cube flat — nothing more.
Stir in water and knead briefly into a ball.
Transfer to a floured work surface, sprinkle with flour, and roll into a 10-by-15 inch sheet, positioned vertically.
Fold top edge down and bottom edge up to meet in the center.
Fold left edge to meet right, as though closing a book.
Fold top to meet bottom, forming a thick block. Cut the block in half.
Dust with flour and roll one portion into a 13-inch round. Brush off excess flour, drape over a 9-inch pie plate.
Trim to a 1 1/4 inch overhang; fold under to create a 3/4 inch border that rests on the rim of the plate. Wrap in plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.
Roll remaining dough into a 13-inch round, rest on a baking sheet, cover with plastic and chill 2 to 24 hours.
Pastry is ready to be filled and baked, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months and thawed in a refrigerator.