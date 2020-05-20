Heat coconut milk, rice, vinegar and salt to boiling in medium saucepan. Cover; reduce heat, simmer 15 minutes or until milk is almost absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand, covered 15 minutes.

Evenly divide rice mixture into 10 to 12 portions into 2-inch rectangular shapes. Place on baking sheet lined with wax paper.

Cut mango chunks into thin slices. Gently press mango slices onto each rectangle.

Wrap sushi with thin strips of nori, if desired.

Chill, until ready to serve.

Want frushi with a kick? Sprinkle chili lime seasoning on top for some heat.