Sushi, for dessert? It's more likely than you think with this fun frushi recipe.
Notes
Frozen Dole Sliced Peaches or frozen Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple Chunks may also be used.
Ingredients
- 1 can (13.5 oz.) lite coconut milk
- 1 Cup sweet rice, washed
- 1/2 Teaspoon seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 Dash of salt
- 2 Cups frozen Dole Mango Chunks, partially thawed
- Sushi nori, optional
Directions
Heat coconut milk, rice, vinegar and salt to boiling in medium saucepan. Cover; reduce heat, simmer 15 minutes or until milk is almost absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand, covered 15 minutes.
Evenly divide rice mixture into 10 to 12 portions into 2-inch rectangular shapes. Place on baking sheet lined with wax paper.
Cut mango chunks into thin slices. Gently press mango slices onto each rectangle.
Wrap sushi with thin strips of nori, if desired.
Chill, until ready to serve.
Want frushi with a kick? Sprinkle chili lime seasoning on top for some heat.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving100
Total Fat2g4%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Protein1g3%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.7%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium5mgN/A
Fiber0.4g1.8%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium8mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.8%
Phosphorus21mg3%
Potassium60mg1%
Sodium20mg1%
Water25gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%
