Baby Elephant Ears

Heat oven to 375°F. Place two 12-inch squares waxed paper on work surface.

In small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon.

On work surface, unroll 1 crust. Brush with butter; sprinkle with half of the cinnamon sugar.

Top with second crust. Brush top of second crust with butter, sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar; roll up.

Cut the roll into 12 (1-inch) slices, then press down slightly, and roll individually between the sheets of waxed paper to 1/4-inch slices, replacing waxed paper as needed. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Cool on cooling rack.

Store in an airtight container between sheets of waxed paper, and serve within 2 days.