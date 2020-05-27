  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pie Crust Dessert Nachos

May 27, 2020 | 4:36pm
Use your pie crust to create a quick and easy dessert the whole family will love.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

Forget nachos with ground beef, cheese and guacamole. Dessert nachos topped with fudge and nuts are where the party is at.

This recipe is courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
215
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 box Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
  • 1/3 Cup hot fudge sundae syrup
  • 1/3 Cup caramel sundae syrup
  • 1/2 Cup chopped nuts

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

In sandwich-size food-storage plastic bag, mix sugar and cinnamon.

Unroll 1 pie crust on cutting board. Cut into 3-inch-wide strips; cut strips into triangles that look like nacho chips. Add a few triangles at a time to bag with sugar-cinnamon. With fingers, toss triangles in bag to coat well. Place triangles in single layer on cookie sheet. Repeat with second pie crust and remaining sugar-cinnamon.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until chips are golden brown and slightly crisp. Meanwhile, in 2 separate microwavable bowls, microwave sundae syrups on High 5 to 10 seconds or until warm enough to drizzle.

Immediately remove pie crust chips from cookie sheet to large plate. Drizzle with both sundae syrups; sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving215
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar23gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein1g2%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A0.1µgN/A
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium32mg3%
Fiber0.9g3.6%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.2%
Phosphorus31mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium88mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.7%
Sodium107mg4%
Sugars, added23gN/A
Water7gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.3%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes