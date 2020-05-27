Pie Crust Dessert Nachos

Heat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

In sandwich-size food-storage plastic bag, mix sugar and cinnamon.

Unroll 1 pie crust on cutting board. Cut into 3-inch-wide strips; cut strips into triangles that look like nacho chips. Add a few triangles at a time to bag with sugar-cinnamon. With fingers, toss triangles in bag to coat well. Place triangles in single layer on cookie sheet. Repeat with second pie crust and remaining sugar-cinnamon.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until chips are golden brown and slightly crisp. Meanwhile, in 2 separate microwavable bowls, microwave sundae syrups on High 5 to 10 seconds or until warm enough to drizzle.

Immediately remove pie crust chips from cookie sheet to large plate. Drizzle with both sundae syrups; sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately.