June 18, 2020 | 3:44pm
Perdue
This chicken recipe requires only a few ingredients and is quick and easy to make.
Ingredients
- 4 Lightly breaded chicken breast cutlets
- 4 Thin slices of smoked ham
- 4 Slices of gruyere or swiss cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken cutlets on the baking sheet and bake for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn chicken over and bake another 3 minutes until heated through and crisp.
Remove chicken from the oven. Lay 1 slice of smoked ham and 1 slice of cheese on each chicken breast.
Reposition the oven rack and turn the oven setting to “broil.” Broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese has melted.
Remove the Chicken Cordon Bleu from the oven and serve with asparagus or green beans.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving317
Total Fat19g29%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated8g40%
Cholesterol101mg34%
Protein33g67%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A89µg10%
Vitamin B121µg57%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.2%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.9%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium235mg23%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg2%
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium40mg10%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg72%
Phosphorus405mg58%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium292mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.8%
Sodium208mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water98gN/A
Zinc2mg20%