Preheat oven to 425°F. Place chicken cutlets on the baking sheet and bake for 3 to 4 minutes. Turn chicken over and bake another 3 minutes until heated through and crisp.

Remove chicken from the oven. Lay 1 slice of smoked ham and 1 slice of cheese on each chicken breast.

Reposition the oven rack and turn the oven setting to “broil.” Broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese has melted.

Remove the Chicken Cordon Bleu from the oven and serve with asparagus or green beans.