East Indian onion patties

To julienne the onions, first cut each onion in half, then cut each half into thin strips.

Put cut onions in a large bowl; mix in the salt thoroughly with a spoon or by hand.

Let stand, 20 minutes.

Mix together the chickpea flour with the spices and chopped cilantro.

Add the onions and their liquid; mix well, squeezing while turning the batter over by hand.

Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.

Working in batches so that you don't crowd the pan, use a 1/4 cup measure to gently drop batter into the skillet. Do not flatten it with a spatula.

Fry until golden and crispy on both sides, about 6 minutes.

Transfer to a platter lined with paper towels to drain.

Repeat with remaining batter.