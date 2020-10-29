East Indian onion patties

These crispy fritters are flavored with cumin, paprika and turmeric. After frying, top with a sweet chutney made of dates and plum tomatoes.
This recipe by Eli Mizrahi appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
If you don't have a meat grinder at home, purchase already ground chicken, or ask your butcher to grind the chicken breast.
Ingredients
For the onion patties
- 4 large onions, julienned
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 Cup chickpea flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 Teaspoon turmeric
- 1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
- Corn oil, for frying
For the chutney
- 3 plum tomatoes, each about 2-inches in diameter, quartered
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 small jalapeno, sliced in half lengthwise
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- 4 Ounces date paste or 4 fresh, large Medjool dates, pitted
- Pinch of garam masala
- Salt and pepper
Directions
For the onion patties
To julienne the onions, first cut each onion in half, then cut each half into thin strips.
Put cut onions in a large bowl; mix in the salt thoroughly with a spoon or by hand.
Let stand, 20 minutes.
Mix together the chickpea flour with the spices and chopped cilantro.
Add the onions and their liquid; mix well, squeezing while turning the batter over by hand.
Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.
Working in batches so that you don't crowd the pan, use a 1/4 cup measure to gently drop batter into the skillet. Do not flatten it with a spatula.
Fry until golden and crispy on both sides, about 6 minutes.
Transfer to a platter lined with paper towels to drain.
Repeat with remaining batter.
For the chutney
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Put the tomatoes, garlic and pepper in a small baking pan.
Drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat.
Roast until unevenly browned, 25 minutes.
Put the roasted vegetables with seeds and skins, the dates, garam masala and salt and pepper to taste in a small processor or chopper; pulse to a smooth paste.