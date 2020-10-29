  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

East Indian Onion Patties

October 29, 2020 | 3:14pm
With a sweet date chutney
East Indian onion patties
Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune

These crispy fritters are flavored with cumin, paprika and turmeric. After frying, top with a sweet chutney made of dates and plum tomatoes. 

This recipe by Eli Mizrahi appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 20 m
25 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
412
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you don't have a meat grinder at home, purchase already ground chicken, or ask your butcher to grind the chicken breast.

Ingredients

For the onion patties

  • 4 large onions, julienned
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 Cup chickpea flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 Teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped
  • Corn oil, for frying

For the chutney

  • 3 plum tomatoes, each about 2-inches in diameter, quartered
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 small jalapeno, sliced in half lengthwise
  • 1 Teaspoon olive oil
  • 4 Ounces date paste or 4 fresh, large Medjool dates, pitted
  • Pinch of garam masala
  • Salt and pepper

Directions

For the onion patties

To julienne the onions, first cut each onion in half, then cut each half into thin strips.

Put cut onions in a large bowl; mix in the salt thoroughly with a spoon or by hand.

Let stand, 20 minutes.

Mix together the chickpea flour with the spices and chopped cilantro.

Add the onions and their liquid; mix well, squeezing while turning the batter over by hand.

Pour oil to 1/2 inch deep in a large skillet; heat over medium-high heat to 350 degrees.

Working in batches so that you don't crowd the pan, use a 1/4 cup measure to gently drop batter into the skillet. Do not flatten it with a spatula.

Fry until golden and crispy on both sides, about 6 minutes.

Transfer to a platter lined with paper towels to drain.

Repeat with remaining batter.

For the chutney

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Put the tomatoes, garlic and pepper in a small baking pan.

Drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat.

Roast until unevenly browned, 25 minutes.

Put the roasted vegetables with seeds and skins, the dates, garam masala and salt and pepper to taste in a small processor or chopper; pulse to a smooth paste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving412
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Protein6g11%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A43µg5%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.4%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin E5mg30%
Vitamin K28µg23%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)98µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)98µg25%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus105mg15%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium545mg12%
Sodium473mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.6%
Water133gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
