East African Chicken and Lentil Stew

Season chicken with 1 tablespoon of the Berbere Seasoning Blend.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add chicken in batches; brown on both sides.

Remove from pan; set aside.

Reduce heat to medium.

Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil to skillet.

Add onions; cook 10 minutes or until browned and softened, stirring occasionally.

Return chicken and juices to skillet.

Add lentils, roasted bell pepper, tomatoes, basil, cardamom, sea salt and remaining 3 tablespoons Berbere Seasoning Blend.

Add sweet potato and water.

Stir and bring to a simmer; cover and simmer 40 to 50 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and sweet potato is tender.

Remove cover during last 10 minutes of cooking.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325°F.

Place naan on baking pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until very crisp.

Cool then crumble into small pieces.

Spoon sauce over chicken to serve.

Sprinkle with crumbled naan, mint and egg, if desired.

Squeeze lemon wedge over top.

Serve with additional naan, if desired.