This colorful East African chicken and lentil stew offers a new take on a classic Ethiopian doro wat chicken stew. Just be sure to follow the instructions for making the Berbere seasoning blend first, then get to cooking.
Courtesy of McCormick
Notes
You may substitute potatoes, carrots, or chayote for the 1 medium sweet potato.
Ingredients
For the Berbere seasoning blend
- 3 Tablespoons McCormick® Paprika
- 1 Tablespoon Sicilian Sea Salt
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Allspice
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Coriander
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Onion Powder
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cardamom
For the East African Chicken and Lentil Stew
- 3 1/2 Pounds bone-in chicken parts
- 4 Tablespoons Berbere Seasoning Blend, divided
- 4 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 2 medium onions, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup dried lentils
- 1 medium red bell pepper, roasted and chopped
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 5 Teaspoons McCormick® Basil Leaves
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cardamom
- 1/2 Teaspoon Sicilian Sea Salt
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 2 1/2 Cups water
- 1 naan bread, plus additional to serve
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and coarsely chopped (optional)
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions
For the Berbere seasoning blend
Mix all ingredients in medium bowl until well blended.
Store in tightly covered jar in cool, dry place up to 1 month.
For the East African Chicken and Lentil Stew
Season chicken with 1 tablespoon of the Berbere Seasoning Blend.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.
Add chicken in batches; brown on both sides.
Remove from pan; set aside.
Reduce heat to medium.
Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil to skillet.
Add onions; cook 10 minutes or until browned and softened, stirring occasionally.
Return chicken and juices to skillet.
Add lentils, roasted bell pepper, tomatoes, basil, cardamom, sea salt and remaining 3 tablespoons Berbere Seasoning Blend.
Add sweet potato and water.
Stir and bring to a simmer; cover and simmer 40 to 50 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and sweet potato is tender.
Remove cover during last 10 minutes of cooking.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325°F.
Place naan on baking pan.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until very crisp.
Cool then crumble into small pieces.
Spoon sauce over chicken to serve.
Sprinkle with crumbled naan, mint and egg, if desired.
Squeeze lemon wedge over top.
Serve with additional naan, if desired.