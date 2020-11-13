Curried Meat Pies

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, curry powder, cayenne and salt.

Sprinkle the shortening pieces over the dry ingredients.

Using your fingertips, a pastry blender or two knives, cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Sprinkle half of the water over the dough and stir with a fork to mix.

Stir in enough additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to form a shaggy dough.

Scrape the dough onto a floured board.

Knead 5 to 10 seconds, until the dough is smooth.

Wrap the dough in a large sheet of wax paper or plastic, folding the edges over to completely cover the dough.

Press the dough into a flat disc and refrigerate until ready to use.