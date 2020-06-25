Croque Madame

Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons of the bechamel sauce evenly over each of 4 slices of bread.Then sprinkle evenly with remaining cheese to all.Spread mustard evenly on remaining 4 bread slices and top with ham, dividing it evenly, then invert onto cheese-topped bread to form sandwiches.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a medium-sized nonstick skillet over medium-low heat.

Cook sandwiches, turning over once, until golden brown (About 3 to 4 minutes). Remove from heat and transfer sandwiches to a lightly oiled baking pan.

Preheat broiler.

Top each sandwich with 1/3 cup bechamel sauce, spreading evenly. Broil sandwiches 4 to 5 inches from heat until sauce is bubbling and golden in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off broiler and transfer pan to lower

Turn off broiler and move sandwiches to a lower rack in the oven to keep warm.

Once melted, crack eggs into skillet and season with salt and pepper. Fry eggs, covered, until whites are just set and yolks are still runny (about 3 minutes). Top each sandwich with a fried egg and serve immediately.

