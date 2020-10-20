Crock-Pot French Onion Soup

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Make this classic soup in your slow cooker, complete with bread and melty provolone cheese.
Ingredients
- 3 large sweet onions, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
- 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 8 Ounces red wine, beer or dark soda
- 64 Ounces beef stock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- French loaf, sliced thick into eight to 10 pieces
- 8-10 slices provolone cheese
Directions
Set slow cooker on high.
Add onions, garlic, butter, vinegar and brown sugar and stir until well combined.
Cover with lid and allow to cook for one hour, stirring occassionally, until onions lightly browned and aromatic.
Add flour, stirring to combine.
After five to 10 minutes, pour in wine, beer or soda, as well as beef stock, salt and pepper.
Reduce heat to low and cook for four to six hours.
When ready to serve, fill individual soup bowl with prepared soup and place slice of toasted French bread on top of each.
Top with cheese.
Place under oven broiler for two to three minutes, or until cheese is golden and bubbling.
Serve hot.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving299
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Cholesterol37mg12%
Protein16g31%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A123µg14%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.7%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.3%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium309mg31%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)51µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)28µg7%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium47mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus291mg42%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium699mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.4%
Sodium1095mg46%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water409gN/A
Zinc2mg17%