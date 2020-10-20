Crock-Pot French Onion Soup

Set slow cooker on high.

Add onions, garlic, butter, vinegar and brown sugar and stir until well combined.

Cover with lid and allow to cook for one hour, stirring occassionally, until onions lightly browned and aromatic.

Add flour, stirring to combine.

After five to 10 minutes, pour in wine, beer or soda, as well as beef stock, salt and pepper.

Reduce heat to low and cook for four to six hours.

When ready to serve, fill individual soup bowl with prepared soup and place slice of toasted French bread on top of each.

Top with cheese.

Place under oven broiler for two to three minutes, or until cheese is golden and bubbling.

Serve hot.