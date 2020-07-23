Crispy Dry Rub Chicken Wings

Served with hot honey dipping sauce, these wings are unstoppable. To prepare the wingettes you should start by tossing them in baking powder and garlic salt.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue
Ingredients
- 1 pkg.PERDUE® Fresh Chicken Wingettes
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
- Hot Honey Dipping Sauce, recipe follows
For the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce
- 1 Cup honey
- 2 Tablespoons water
- 2 Teaspoons red pepper flakes
Directions
In a bowl, combine the wingettes, the baking powder, and the garlic salt. Toss to coat.
Preheat the oven to 250°F. Lay the wingettes in a single layer on a rack over a foil lined sheet pan. Bake the wingettes at 250°F for 30 minutes. Turn up the heat up to 450°F and continue to bake for an additional 35 to 45 more minutes, until golden brown and crispy.
Pour the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce into bowls and serve with Crispy Dry Wingettes.
For the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce
In a small saucepan, combine the honey, water and red pepper flakes. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, being careful not to let it boil over. Remove from heat and let steep for 30 minutes.