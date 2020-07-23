  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Crispy Dry Rub Chicken Wings

July 23, 2020 | 2:58pm
Just a 10 minute prep time
Courtesy of Perdue

Served with hot honey dipping sauce, these wings are unstoppable. To prepare the wingettes you should start by tossing them in baking powder and garlic salt. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue 

Ready in
1 h and 25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 15 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
92
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Creative Recipes for Perfectly Crispy Chicken Strips
24 Chicken Wing Recipes for Fall
15 Great Game Day Wing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg.PERDUE® Fresh Chicken Wingettes
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic salt
  • Hot Honey Dipping Sauce, recipe follows

For the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce

  • 1 Cup honey
  • 2 Tablespoons water
  • 2 Teaspoons red pepper flakes

Directions

In a bowl, combine the wingettes, the baking powder, and the garlic salt. Toss to coat.

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Lay the wingettes in a single layer on a rack over a foil lined sheet pan. Bake the wingettes at 250°F for 30 minutes. Turn up the heat up to 450°F and continue to bake for an additional 35 to 45 more minutes, until golden brown and crispy.

Pour the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce into bowls and serve with Crispy Dry Wingettes.

For the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce

In a small saucepan, combine the honey, water and red pepper flakes. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, being careful not to let it boil over. Remove from heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving92
Total Fat0.3g0.4%
Sugar23gN/A
Cholesterol2mg1%
Protein0.5g1%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium87mg9%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)0.9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.9µg0.2%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated0.1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1%
Phosphorus119mg17%
Potassium24mg1%
Sodium94mg4%
Sugars, added23gN/A
Water9gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes