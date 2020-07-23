Crispy Dry Rub Chicken Wings

In a bowl, combine the wingettes, the baking powder, and the garlic salt. Toss to coat.

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Lay the wingettes in a single layer on a rack over a foil lined sheet pan. Bake the wingettes at 250°F for 30 minutes. Turn up the heat up to 450°F and continue to bake for an additional 35 to 45 more minutes, until golden brown and crispy.

Pour the Hot Honey Dipping Sauce into bowls and serve with Crispy Dry Wingettes.