  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Parmesan & Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Penne

October 15, 2020 | 4:13pm
Here comes the sun... dried tomatoes
Creamy Parmesan & Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Penne

Courtesy of McCormick

Sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese star in this simple and scrumptious pasta dish. 

Courtesy of McCormick

8
Servings
388
Calories Per Serving
Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups penne pasta
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Pound chicken tenders
  • 1 Cup half-and-half
  • 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/4 Cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Italian Seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® California Style Coarse Grind Blend Onion Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
  • 3/4 Cups grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Cook pasta as directed on package.

Drain well.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds.

Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Mix half-and-half and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth.

Add to skillet along with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, seasonings and Parmesan cheese.

Bring to boil, stirring constantly with wire whisk until well blended.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.

Stir in pasta; toss gently to coat.

Serve with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving388
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein18g37%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A94µg10%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.2%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium238mg24%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus313mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium396mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.2%
Sodium526mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water111gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
parmesan
pasta
penne
sun-dried tomatoes
chicken penne