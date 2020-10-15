Creamy Parmesan & Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Penne

October 15, 2020 | 4:13pm
Sliced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese star in this simple and scrumptious pasta dish.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Cups penne pasta
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Pound chicken tenders
- 1 Cup half-and-half
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/4 Cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Italian Seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® California Style Coarse Grind Blend Onion Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
- 3/4 Cups grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Cook pasta as directed on package.
Drain well.
Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet on medium-high heat.
Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds.
Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Mix half-and-half and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth.
Add to skillet along with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, seasonings and Parmesan cheese.
Bring to boil, stirring constantly with wire whisk until well blended.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.
Stir in pasta; toss gently to coat.
Serve with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving388
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol52mg17%
Protein18g37%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A94µg10%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.8%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.2%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium238mg24%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus313mg45%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium396mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.2%
Sodium526mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water111gN/A
Zinc1mg13%