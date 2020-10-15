Creamy Parmesan & Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Penne

Cook pasta as directed on package.

Drain well.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds.

Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Mix half-and-half and cornstarch in small bowl until smooth.

Add to skillet along with tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, seasonings and Parmesan cheese.

Bring to boil, stirring constantly with wire whisk until well blended.

Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.

Stir in pasta; toss gently to coat.

Serve with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.