Cincinnati chili is one of those famous regional dishes you need to try. This version is from my family's cookbook.
Notes
Serve this chili over spagetti and topped with ample amounts of fine grated cheddar cheese on top for the classic Cincinnati experience, also known as 3-way. Oyster crackers are a traditional side.
For 4-way: Add diced raw white onions to the spaghetti, chili and cheese.
For 5-way: Add kidney beans to spaghetti, chili, cheese and onions.
For Coney Dogs: Serve chili on top of hot dogs with brown mustard, grated cheddar cheese and diced onion.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 29-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1 14 1/2-ounce can peeled whole tomatoes
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon allspice
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon white vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic
- 3 bay leaves
- Grated cheddar cheese, for serving
- 1 Pound Spaghetti, for serving
Directions
In a medium pan, brown ground beef with the chopped onion. Drain greade from pan.
Add ground beef and onions to slow cooker.
Add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.
Cook on low heat for 5 hours.
Remove bay leaves and garlic before serving.