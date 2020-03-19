Cincinnati Chili

Notes

Serve this chili over spagetti and topped with ample amounts of fine grated cheddar cheese on top for the classic Cincinnati experience, also known as 3-way. Oyster crackers are a traditional side.

For 4-way: Add diced raw white onions to the spaghetti, chili and cheese.

For 5-way: Add kidney beans to spaghetti, chili, cheese and onions.

For Coney Dogs: Serve chili on top of hot dogs with brown mustard, grated cheddar cheese and diced onion.