4.5
2 ratings

Cincinnati Chili

March 19, 2020 | 12:07pm
Adapted from my family's cookbook
Cincinnati chili is one of those famous regional dishes you need to try. This version is from my family's cookbook.

Ready in
5 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
259
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Serve this chili over spagetti and topped with ample amounts of fine grated cheddar cheese on top for the classic Cincinnati experience, also known as 3-way. Oyster crackers are a traditional side.

For 4-way: Add diced raw white onions to the spaghetti, chili and cheese.

For 5-way: Add kidney beans to spaghetti, chili, cheese and onions.

For Coney Dogs: Serve chili on top of hot dogs with brown mustard, grated cheddar cheese and diced onion.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 29-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 1 14 1/2-ounce can peeled whole tomatoes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon allspice
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 Tablespoon white vinegar
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 3 bay leaves
  • Grated cheddar cheese, for serving
  • 1 Pound Spaghetti, for serving

Directions

In a medium pan, brown ground beef with the chopped onion. Drain greade from pan.

Add ground beef and onions to slow cooker.

Add remaining ingredients to slow cooker.

Cook on low heat for 5 hours.

Remove bay leaves and garlic before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving259
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated7g33%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein17g33%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A59µg7%
Vitamin B122µg76%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.2%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin D3IU17%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium59mg6%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium682mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.6%
Sodium646mg27%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.5%
Trans1gN/A
Water205gN/A
Zinc4mg36%
