Confetti Party Roll Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F.

CAKE CRUMBLE: Stir together 1-1/2 cups cake mix, melted butter, and 1 tablespoon rainbow sprinkles until coarse crumbs form. Spread crumb evenly onto an ungreased baking sheet, breaking up any crumbs larger than pea sized. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, stirring halfway through, until pale golden brown. Cool completely.

CAKE: Spray a 11x15-inch jelly roll pan with baking spray, line with parchment, and spray with baking spray again. Lay a clean kitchen towel out on a flat surface. Sift 1/4-cup confectioners' sugar evenly over towel.

Beat eggs in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until foamy and lemon colored, 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in remaining cake mix, oil, and water. Pour into jelly roll pan, pushing batter to corners with a spatula. Bake 11 to 13 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Immediately invert cake onto prepared towel. Remove pan and peel off parchment paper. Starting at one of the short sides of the cake, roll up cake and towel. Cool completely, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

WHIPPED CREAM: Pour heavy cream, 1/2-cup confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and a few drops food gel, if using, into large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high until cream holds soft peaks, about 3 minutes.

Gently unroll cake and spread about half of whipped cream evenly over. Use the towel to help roll the cake up again. Spread remaining whipped cream on top of cake roll, and decorate with cake crumble and sprinkles if desired.

Transfer to serving plate. Refrigerate 30 minutes, slice and serve.