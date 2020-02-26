If you're looking for an easy and quick way to jazz up your weekend brunch, coconut French toast will be your new go-to recipe. Fluffy Texas-style toast is dipped in coconut and then fried to perfection. Drizzle your French toast with whipped cream and maple syrup or sprinkle some powdered sugar on top to finish it all off. This sweet and unique treat will be an instant crowd-pleaser.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Notes
You can use regular bread instead of Texas-style toast, but the latter works better for a delicious and fluffy French toast.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 1/2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon coconut extract
- 2 Cups milk
- 1 Cup flour
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder
- Texas-style toast, cut half diagonally
- 1 Cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 Cup unsweetened coconut
- vegetable oil
Directions
In a large skillet or frying pan heat about 1/4 inch of vegetable oil over medium heat. (if you add a drop of water it should sizzle, then its ready).
Mix your beaten eggs, sugar, salt, coconut extract, milk, flour, baking powder and 1/4 cup of the unsweetened coconut together in a pie pan or bowl.
On a separate plate or pie plate add the sweetened and unsweetened coconut and mix it together.
Quickly dip your bread on both sides in the egg/flour mixture, then dip both sides in coconut.
Add to skillet, cook until it's golden brown on both sides, about 1-2 minutes each side. Watch these closely so they do not burn.
When they are done, just remove them from the oil and place on a paper towel.
Add butter + syrup or powdered sugar and cool whip.