Coconut French Toast

In a large skillet or frying pan heat about 1/4 inch of vegetable oil over medium heat. (if you add a drop of water it should sizzle, then its ready).

Mix your beaten eggs, sugar, salt, coconut extract, milk, flour, baking powder and 1/4 cup of the unsweetened coconut together in a pie pan or bowl.

On a separate plate or pie plate add the sweetened and unsweetened coconut and mix it together.

Quickly dip your bread on both sides in the egg/flour mixture, then dip both sides in coconut.

Add to skillet, cook until it's golden brown on both sides, about 1-2 minutes each side. Watch these closely so they do not burn.

When they are done, just remove them from the oil and place on a paper towel.

Add butter + syrup or powdered sugar and cool whip.