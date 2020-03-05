Coconut Chia Seed Pudding

Place chia seeds in a bowl.

Whisk coconut Cream, (Coconut, Almond of Oat) milk, agave nectar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl; pour over chia seeds and stir well. Allow coconut milk-chia seed mixture to soak until thickened, at least 20 minutes, or cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Stir pudding and top with fruit and other toppings.

Store in Mason Jars and have breakfast all week long.