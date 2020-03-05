This coconut chia seed pudding recipe is one of the easiest ways to eat healthy. With just a few kitchen-staple ingredients, you can meal prep this dish and store it in mason jars for grab and go breakfasts and snacks for the whole week.
Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch
Notes
You can top with any fruit that you have around the kitchen, as well as shredded coconuts and roasted nuts.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup chia seeds
- 2 Cups full fat coconut creamer
- 2 Tablespoons milk, can use oat, coconut or almond
- 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
- 1/2 Teaspoon pure vanilla
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- fruit for topping
Directions
Place chia seeds in a bowl.
Whisk coconut Cream, (Coconut, Almond of Oat) milk, agave nectar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl; pour over chia seeds and stir well. Allow coconut milk-chia seed mixture to soak until thickened, at least 20 minutes, or cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
Stir pudding and top with fruit and other toppings.
Store in Mason Jars and have breakfast all week long.