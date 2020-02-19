  1. Home
Cloud Eggs

February 19, 2020 | 1:40pm
Fluffy and fun
CLOUD EGGS

Photo courtesy of Happy Foods Tube.

Name a more fun way to eat eggs, we dare you. These fluffy and playful cloud eggs are sure to please kids or adults alike. 

This recipe is courtesy of Happy Foods Tube.

Ready in
18 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
339
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Grease the baking parchment paper lightly. This will make it easier to remove the eggs after they have been baked. You can also season the eggs after they have been taken out from the oven.

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 4 slices of bread, toasted
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Chives (optional)
  • Chili Flakes (optional)

Directions

Separate the egg whites from egg yolks, leaving the egg yolks in their shells or in small bowls (one bowl per yolk is the best option).

Make sure you don’t break the yolks.

Add seasoning, chili flakes and chopped chives (if using) to egg whites.

Whip the whites until they are stiff.

Spoon onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment (see note) paper forming 2 “clouds”.

With the back of your spoon create a dent in the center of each cloud and carefully place the egg yolk in.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 8 minutes, or until the edges have turned golden brown.

Serve with toast, beans, bacon or any way you like.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving339
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol320mg100%
Protein17g34%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A138µg15%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.3%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D71IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium127mg13%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)78µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)98µg24%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus257mg37%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium227mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.6%
Sodium417mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23%
Water86gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
