Cloud Eggs

Separate the egg whites from egg yolks, leaving the egg yolks in their shells or in small bowls (one bowl per yolk is the best option).

Make sure you don’t break the yolks.

Add seasoning, chili flakes and chopped chives (if using) to egg whites.

Whip the whites until they are stiff.

Spoon onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment (see note) paper forming 2 “clouds”.

With the back of your spoon create a dent in the center of each cloud and carefully place the egg yolk in.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 8 minutes, or until the edges have turned golden brown.

Serve with toast, beans, bacon or any way you like.