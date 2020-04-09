cinnamon coffee marinated steak

These quick and easy grilled steak skewers use a marinade that includes coffee, cinnamon and paprika.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons instant coffee
- 1/2 Cup boiling water
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
- 2 Teaspoons sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground
- 1 Pound boneless beef sirloin steak
- 2 Tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- Bamboo skewers
Directions
Stir coffee and boiling water in medium bowl until coffee is dissolved.
Add sugar, oil, cinnamon, sea salt, paprika and pepper. Mix with wire whisk until well blended, and reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dipping sauce.
Cut steak crosswise into 3-inch long by 1/2-inch wide strips and place in large, resealable plastic bag or glass dish.
Pour remaining marinade over steak, turning to coat well.
Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.
Meanwhile, mix reserved marinade with sherry vinegar and green onion to use as a dipping sauce. Set aside until ready to serve.
Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.
Thread steak in zigzag fashion onto skewers.
Grill over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness.
Serve steak skewers with dipping sauce.