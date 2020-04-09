cinnamon coffee marinated steak

Stir coffee and boiling water in medium bowl until coffee is dissolved.

Add sugar, oil, cinnamon, sea salt, paprika and pepper. Mix with wire whisk until well blended, and reserve 1/2 cup marinade for dipping sauce.

Cut steak crosswise into 3-inch long by 1/2-inch wide strips and place in large, resealable plastic bag or glass dish.

Pour remaining marinade over steak, turning to coat well.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Meanwhile, mix reserved marinade with sherry vinegar and green onion to use as a dipping sauce. Set aside until ready to serve.

Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.

Thread steak in zigzag fashion onto skewers.

Grill over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired doneness.

Serve steak skewers with dipping sauce.