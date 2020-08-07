Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer until completely smooth.

Using a cookie scoop, form dough into balls, about 1 tablespoon each. Drop balls onto the prepared cookie sheet, 3 inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool and remove to a cooling rack.

While the cookies are baking, combine peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy, adding a little more milk if needed to get a smooth consistency.

Spread about 1 tablespoon on the bottom side of a cookie and press the bottom of a second cookie on top to form a sandwich. Repeat with remaining cookies.