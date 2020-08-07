  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

August 7, 2020 | 2:28pm
The perfect dessert to make with your kids
Courtesy of Ready Set Eat

These easy-to-make cookie sandwiches are filled with a fluffy, peanut butter based center. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
60 m
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
246
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 1 pkg (15.25 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Devil’s Food Cake Mix
  • 1/2 Cup butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 Cups Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 3/4 Cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1/4 Cup reduced fat (2%) milk, plus more as needed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer until completely smooth.

Using a cookie scoop, form dough into balls, about 1 tablespoon each. Drop balls onto the prepared cookie sheet, 3 inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool and remove to a cooling rack.

While the cookies are baking, combine peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy, adding a little more milk if needed to get a smooth consistency.

Spread about 1 tablespoon on the bottom side of a cookie and press the bottom of a second cookie on top to form a sandwich. Repeat with remaining cookies.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving246
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol32mg11%
Protein5g9%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A53µg6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.6%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium49mg5%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus115mg16%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium152mg3%
Sodium209mg9%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water9gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.9%
