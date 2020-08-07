Chocolate Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies

These easy-to-make cookie sandwiches are filled with a fluffy, peanut butter based center.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 1 pkg (15.25 oz each) Duncan Hines® Classic Devil’s Food Cake Mix
- 1/2 Cup butter
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 Cups Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter
- 3/4 Cups confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 Cup reduced fat (2%) milk, plus more as needed
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer until completely smooth.
Using a cookie scoop, form dough into balls, about 1 tablespoon each. Drop balls onto the prepared cookie sheet, 3 inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool and remove to a cooling rack.
While the cookies are baking, combine peanut butter, powdered sugar, and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy, adding a little more milk if needed to get a smooth consistency.
Spread about 1 tablespoon on the bottom side of a cookie and press the bottom of a second cookie on top to form a sandwich. Repeat with remaining cookies.