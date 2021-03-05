Step 1: Rinse and drain ¾ pound gai lan, lightly shaking the excess water from the leaves into the sink. Trim about 1 inch off the thick end of the stem. Pluck or cut the leaves from the main stem and set aside. Peel the thick stems and slice thinly on the bias. (If you’re feeling lazy, you can skip peeling.) Place the sliced stems in a medium bowl.

Step 2: Next, stack 4 or 5 leaves and make a lengthwise slice down the center of the stack of leaves. Stack the halves together and cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces. Add to the bowl and repeat with the next stack. Set aside. Separate ¼ pound oyster mushrooms into individual mushrooms and cut any larger ones into halves or thirds. In a small dip bowl or measuring cup, combine 2 teaspoons soy sauce, 1½ teaspoons hoisin sauce, 2 tablespoons water and large clove garlic, crushed or minced.

Step 3: Preheat a wok over high heat until wisps of smoke rise from the surface. Swirl in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and heat for a few seconds until it starts to shimmer. Add the mushrooms and stir-fry for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until the edges start to brown. Add the gai lan and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until the color turns a rich green. Add the sauce mixture and combine well, stir-frying for about 1 minute to ensure the tangle of leaves get exposure to the sauce. Turn off the heat and transfer to a serving dish