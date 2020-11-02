Chile crisp chicken with shallots and green beans

Trim any pockets of fat from the chicken.

Cut the chicken into 1 ½-inch pieces.

Put into a bowl and toss with the chile crisp. (Refrigerate covered up to 2 days.)

Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the green beans and cook uncovered, stirring often, until bright green and crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

Drain well and cool. (Once they are cool, beans can be refrigerated covered up to 2 days.)

Mix molasses, chicken broth, fish sauce, shallots and ginger in a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet.

Heat over medium heat.

Cover the pan and cook until shallots are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. (Recipe can be made up to this point 2 days in advance, refrigerate covered.)

Soak noodles in a bowl of very hot water to cover until tender to the bite, about 15 minutes.

Drain well.

Meanwhile, add chicken to shallot mixture.

Heat over medium to a gentle simmer.

Cover pan and cook, stirring once or twice, until chicken is nearly tender, about 10 minutes.

Uncover and turn heat up under pan so liquid boils vigorously.

Boil, stirring often, until pan juices are reduced enough to coat the chicken, about 10 minutes.

Stir in green beans to coat well with the sauce.

Pile drained noodles (or cooked rice) onto a warm platter.

Top with chicken mixture.

Sprinkle generously with the cilantro, green onions and optional fried onions.

Pass more chile crisp for guests to add to their liking.