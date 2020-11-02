Chile crisp chicken with shallots and green beans

Prepare for an umami-packed punch when you sit down to enjoy this chili crusted chicken served over a bed of rice with shallots and green beans.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Frozen green beans work here in a pinch. Be sure to use skinny whole beans, cook uncovered according to package directions, just until crisp-tender, but not soft.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs (usually 6 to 8 pieces)
- 3 to 4 Tablespoons spicy chile crisp or sambal oelek or 1 tablespoon hot chile oil, plus more for serving
- Salt
- 2 packages (12 ounces each) fresh skinny green beans, such as Trader Joe’s haricot vert
- 1/3 Cup bead molasses, light molasses, date syrup or dark corn syrup
- 1/2 Cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/3 Cup fish sauce (or ¼ cup reduced sodium soy sauce and 1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened rice vinegar)
- 6 shallots (or 1 medium red onion), peeled, very thinly sliced
- 1 chunk (2 inches long) fresh ginger, peeled, cut into very thin matchsticks
- Half of a 14-ounce box thin (¼-inch wide) rice noodles OR 4 cups cooked rice
- Chopped fresh cilantro and green onion tops
- French-fried onions, optional
Directions
Trim any pockets of fat from the chicken.
Cut the chicken into 1 ½-inch pieces.
Put into a bowl and toss with the chile crisp. (Refrigerate covered up to 2 days.)
Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Add the green beans and cook uncovered, stirring often, until bright green and crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
Drain well and cool. (Once they are cool, beans can be refrigerated covered up to 2 days.)
Mix molasses, chicken broth, fish sauce, shallots and ginger in a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet.
Heat over medium heat.
Cover the pan and cook until shallots are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. (Recipe can be made up to this point 2 days in advance, refrigerate covered.)
Soak noodles in a bowl of very hot water to cover until tender to the bite, about 15 minutes.
Drain well.
Meanwhile, add chicken to shallot mixture.
Heat over medium to a gentle simmer.
Cover pan and cook, stirring once or twice, until chicken is nearly tender, about 10 minutes.
Uncover and turn heat up under pan so liquid boils vigorously.
Boil, stirring often, until pan juices are reduced enough to coat the chicken, about 10 minutes.
Stir in green beans to coat well with the sauce.
Pile drained noodles (or cooked rice) onto a warm platter.
Top with chicken mixture.
Sprinkle generously with the cilantro, green onions and optional fried onions.
Pass more chile crisp for guests to add to their liking.