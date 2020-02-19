Chile con Queso au Gratin

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Heat a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, add the onions and chilies, and cook until the onion just begins to soften. About 3 minutes.

Add the tomato and cook for 2 more minutes.

Add chipotle puree, heavy cream and milk and bring to a simmer. Stir often until the mixture has thickened to the consistency of a thick cream soup. About 5-10 minutes.

Last, remove the saucepan from the burner. Add Chihuahua cheese, salt, and 4 oz. of pepper jack. Stir until the cheese is melted.

Peel and thinly slice the potatoes.

Line a baking dish with a layer of potatoes. Pour a single layer of sauce over the potatoes.

Repeat until the potatoes are used or until the baking dish is full.

Top with the remaining pepper jack cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling.