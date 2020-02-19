Brennan’s of Houston developed this delicious and easy recipe for Chile con Queso au Gratin. This Texas institution has been serving original dishes and Southern hospitality since 1967. Brennan's put a Tex-Mex spin on this quintessential French side dish by utilizing every a classic queso as a creamy sauce for roast potatoes, creating the perfect crowd-pleaser to bring to your next party.
Recipe courtesy of Brennan's of Houston
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 Cup yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 Cup poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 medium-sized tomato, peeled, seeded and chopped
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 4 Ounces Chihuahua cheese or quesadilla cheese, grated
- 8 Ounces pepper jack cheese, grated
- 3 Pounds Russet potatoes, boiled
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Heat a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, add the onions and chilies, and cook until the onion just begins to soften. About 3 minutes.
Add the tomato and cook for 2 more minutes.
Add chipotle puree, heavy cream and milk and bring to a simmer. Stir often until the mixture has thickened to the consistency of a thick cream soup. About 5-10 minutes.
Last, remove the saucepan from the burner. Add Chihuahua cheese, salt, and 4 oz. of pepper jack. Stir until the cheese is melted.
Peel and thinly slice the potatoes.
Line a baking dish with a layer of potatoes. Pour a single layer of sauce over the potatoes.
Repeat until the potatoes are used or until the baking dish is full.
Top with the remaining pepper jack cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling.