4.5
2 ratings

Chile con Queso au Gratin

February 19, 2020 | 2:24pm
This Tex-Mex spin on a French classic will be your go-to side dish
Chile con Queso Au Gratin
Photo courtesy of Brennan's of Houson

Brennan’s of Houston developed this delicious and easy recipe for Chile con Queso au Gratin. This Texas institution has been serving original dishes and Southern hospitality since 1967. Brennan's put a Tex-Mex spin on this quintessential French side dish by utilizing every a classic queso as a creamy sauce for roast potatoes, creating the perfect crowd-pleaser to bring to your next party.

Recipe courtesy of Brennan's of Houston

Ready in
35 m
20 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
594
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 Cup yellow onion, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 medium-sized tomato, peeled, seeded and chopped
  • 1 Cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 4 Ounces Chihuahua cheese or quesadilla cheese, grated
  • 8 Ounces pepper jack cheese, grated
  • 3 Pounds Russet potatoes, boiled

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 

Heat a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, add the onions and chilies, and cook until the onion just begins to soften. About 3 minutes. 

Add the tomato and cook for 2 more minutes.

Add chipotle puree, heavy cream and milk and bring to a simmer. Stir often until the mixture has thickened to the consistency of a thick cream soup. About 5-10 minutes. 

Last, remove the saucepan from the burner. Add Chihuahua cheese, salt, and 4 oz. of pepper jack. Stir until the cheese is melted.

Peel and thinly slice the potatoes.

Line a baking dish with a layer of potatoes. Pour a single layer of sauce over the potatoes. 

Repeat until the potatoes are used or until the baking dish is full. 

Top with the remaining pepper jack cheese. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving594
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol119mg40%
Protein21g41%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A344µg38%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.1%
Vitamin B60.9mg71.9%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin D37IU100%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium496mg50%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus439mg63%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1157mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.9%
Sodium581mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.8%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water285gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
