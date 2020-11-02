Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Whisk together the buttermilk and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Add cutlets.

Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Stir together Parmesan cheese, Panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Pull cutlets out of their buttermilk bath and dredge in Parm mix.

Heat oven to 250 degrees. Keep handy a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

In a medium skillet, heat oil and butter over medium.

When hot, add garlic.

Cook until golden and crisp, 1 minute; scoop out with a slotted spoon.

Add cutlets to the pan. Cook until crisp brown outside and tender inside, about 3 minutes per side.

Slide cutlets onto the baking sheet, and keep warm in oven.

Add tomatoes, bell peppers, cherry peppers and crushed red pepper to the skillet.

Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened (but still hold their shape), about 5 minutes.

Stir in crisp garlic.

Open rolls.

Cover the bottom faces with mozzarella.

Toast in a toaster oven or under a hot boiler until cheese melts, about 4 minutes.

Stack one chicken cutlet on each bun bottom.

Top with tomato mixture.

Close. Squish. Munch.