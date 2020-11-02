  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

November 2, 2020 | 3:16pm
An exuberant lunchtime dish
Exuberant Parmesan sandwich
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune

Why wait until dinner when you can have chicken Parmesan for lunch? 

This recipe by Leah Eskin appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
2 h 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1024
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup buttermilk
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 chicken cutlets, 4 ounces each
  • 6 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 6 Tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 1 Cup yellow bell pepper matchsticks
  • 1/4 Cup whole hot cherry peppers (from a jar)
  • 1/8 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 hoagie rolls
  • 1/4 Cup cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Whisk together the buttermilk and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Add cutlets.

Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.

Stir together Parmesan cheese, Panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Pull cutlets out of their buttermilk bath and dredge in Parm mix.

Heat oven to 250 degrees. Keep handy a baking sheet lined with paper towels.

In a medium skillet, heat oil and butter over medium.

When hot, add garlic.

Cook until golden and crisp, 1 minute; scoop out with a slotted spoon.

Add cutlets to the pan. Cook until crisp brown outside and tender inside, about 3 minutes per side.

Slide cutlets onto the baking sheet, and keep warm in oven.

Add tomatoes, bell peppers, cherry peppers and crushed red pepper to the skillet.

Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened (but still hold their shape), about 5 minutes.

Stir in crisp garlic.

Open rolls.

Cover the bottom faces with mozzarella.

Toast in a toaster oven or under a hot boiler until cheese melts, about 4 minutes.

Stack one chicken cutlet on each bun bottom.

Top with tomato mixture.

Close. Squish. Munch.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1024
Total Fat64g98%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated33g100%
Cholesterol213mg71%
Protein67g100%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A477µg53%
Vitamin B122µg78%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.8%
Vitamin C119mg100%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K21µg18%
Calcium1314mg100%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)62µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)114µg28%
Folic acid30µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium104mg25%
Monounsaturated22gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg75%
Phosphorus1071mg100%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium928mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg67.2%
Sodium1841mg77%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water407gN/A
Zinc6mg53%
