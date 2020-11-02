Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Why wait until dinner when you can have chicken Parmesan for lunch?
This recipe by Leah Eskin appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- Kosher salt
- 2 chicken cutlets, 4 ounces each
- 6 Tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 6 Tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup halved grape tomatoes
- 1 Cup yellow bell pepper matchsticks
- 1/4 Cup whole hot cherry peppers (from a jar)
- 1/8 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 hoagie rolls
- 1/4 Cup cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Whisk together the buttermilk and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.
Add cutlets.
Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours.
Stir together Parmesan cheese, Panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Pull cutlets out of their buttermilk bath and dredge in Parm mix.
Heat oven to 250 degrees. Keep handy a baking sheet lined with paper towels.
In a medium skillet, heat oil and butter over medium.
When hot, add garlic.
Cook until golden and crisp, 1 minute; scoop out with a slotted spoon.
Add cutlets to the pan. Cook until crisp brown outside and tender inside, about 3 minutes per side.
Slide cutlets onto the baking sheet, and keep warm in oven.
Add tomatoes, bell peppers, cherry peppers and crushed red pepper to the skillet.
Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened (but still hold their shape), about 5 minutes.
Stir in crisp garlic.
Open rolls.
Cover the bottom faces with mozzarella.
Toast in a toaster oven or under a hot boiler until cheese melts, about 4 minutes.
Stack one chicken cutlet on each bun bottom.
Top with tomato mixture.
Close. Squish. Munch.