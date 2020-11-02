Chicken mole

This mole recipe does the trick in a pinch and is ready in under 30 minutes.
This recipe by Joe Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup instant polenta
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Cup jarred dark mole paste
- 3 Tablespoons peanut butter
- 2 cooked chicken breast halves, shredded in long strips
- 3 Cups chicken broth
- Chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Directions
Heat the water to a boil in a medium saucepan; add the polenta and salt.
Reduce heat to a simmer; cook, stirring, 5 minutes.
Cover saucepan and keep warm.
Heat the broth to a simmer in a separate saucepan; add the mole paste, breaking it up with a wooden spoon and stirring it into the broth until it is dissolved to form a sauce.
Stir in the peanut butter until it dissolves.
The sauce should thicken but still be pretty liquid.
Taste for flavor; the sauce should not taste bitter. Add more peanut butter if you like.
Stir in the chicken to coat the pieces; simmer on low so the sauce permeates the meat, 10 minutes.
Serve the chicken and sauce over the polenta, garnished with chopped cilantro.