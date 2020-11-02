  1. Home
Chicken Mole

November 2, 2020 | 3:47pm
Paired with a pile of polenta
Chicken mole
This mole recipe does the trick in a pinch and is ready in under 30 minutes. 

This recipe by Joe Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup instant polenta
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Cup jarred dark mole paste
  • 3 Tablespoons peanut butter
  • 2 cooked chicken breast halves, shredded in long strips
  • 3 Cups chicken broth
  • Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions

Heat the water to a boil in a medium saucepan; add the polenta and salt.

Reduce heat to a simmer; cook, stirring, 5 minutes.

Cover saucepan and keep warm.

Heat the broth to a simmer in a separate saucepan; add the mole paste, breaking it up with a wooden spoon and stirring it into the broth until it is dissolved to form a sauce.

Stir in the peanut butter until it dissolves.

The sauce should thicken but still be pretty liquid.

Taste for flavor; the sauce should not taste bitter. Add more peanut butter if you like.

Stir in the chicken to coat the pieces; simmer on low so the sauce permeates the meat, 10 minutes.

Serve the chicken and sauce over the polenta, garnished with chopped cilantro.

