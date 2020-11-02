Chicken mole

Heat the water to a boil in a medium saucepan; add the polenta and salt.

Reduce heat to a simmer; cook, stirring, 5 minutes.

Cover saucepan and keep warm.

Heat the broth to a simmer in a separate saucepan; add the mole paste, breaking it up with a wooden spoon and stirring it into the broth until it is dissolved to form a sauce.

Stir in the peanut butter until it dissolves.

The sauce should thicken but still be pretty liquid.

Taste for flavor; the sauce should not taste bitter. Add more peanut butter if you like.

Stir in the chicken to coat the pieces; simmer on low so the sauce permeates the meat, 10 minutes.

Serve the chicken and sauce over the polenta, garnished with chopped cilantro.