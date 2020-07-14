Chicken Milanesa Tortas

Season chicken with 3/4 teaspoon of the garlic salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the black pepper. Mix flour with cumin, remaining 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper in shallow dish. Beat eggs with whisk in another shallow dish. Place bread crumbs in third shallow dish. Coat chicken with flour mixture. Dip in eggs then coat in bread crumbs. Discard any remaining flour mixture, eggs or bread crumbs.

Pour 1/2 inch of oil in large skillet. Heat to 350°F on medium heat. Fry chicken cutlets in batches, if necessary, 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and cooked through. (Do not overcrowd pan or temperature of oil will decrease resulting in greasy chicken. Adjust heat as necessary to maintain temperature of oil. Return oil to 350°F before frying next batch.) Set aside to drain on paper towels.

Mix mayonnaise and chipotle pepper in small bowl. Spread chipotle mayonnaise evenly on rolls. Top with lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, avocados, onion and jalapeños.