Carrot Cake Pancakes

Carrots and cream cheese are a match made in sweet treat heaven. Add nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar to the mix and you are sure to have a winner.
This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.
Ingredients
For the Pancakes:
- 2 Cups gluten free pancake mix
- 1 1/2 Cup shredded carrots
- 1 Cup almond milk
- 1/4 Cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons chopped pecans
For the Cream Cheese Topping:
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 Cup pure maple syrup
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
Directions
For the Pancakes:
In a small pan, melt butter and saute the carrot for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together all pancake ingredients, except pecans, until just combined.
Heat the griddle over medium heat.
Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a greased hot griddle.
Turn pancakes when bubbles form on top and golden on bottom; cook until the second side is golden brown (about 2 minutes).
Set aside and repeat with the remaining batter.
For the Cream Cheese Topping:
Beat cream cheese ingredients with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Serve over pancakes and add pecans.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving773
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar50gN/A
Saturated18g88%
Cholesterol165mg55%
Protein15g31%
Carbs103g34%
Vitamin A697µg77%
Vitamin B120.4µg14.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D38IU100%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium345mg34%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.4%
Phosphorus160mg23%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium418mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg56.4%
Sodium962mg40%
Sugars, added37gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water388gN/A
Zinc1mg13%