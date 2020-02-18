  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Carrot Cake Pancakes

February 18, 2020
Cream cheese? Yes, please!
CARROT CAKE PANCAKES

Photo courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes

Carrots and cream cheese are a match made in sweet treat heaven. Add nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar to the mix and you are sure to have a winner. 

This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
773
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Pancakes:

  • 2 Cups gluten free pancake mix
  • 1 1/2 Cup shredded carrots
  • 1 Cup almond milk
  • 1/4 Cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped pecans

For the Cream Cheese Topping:

  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 Cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

Directions

For the Pancakes:

In a small pan, melt butter and saute the carrot for 2-3 minutes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together all pancake ingredients, except pecans, until just combined.

Heat the griddle over medium heat.

Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a greased hot griddle.

Turn pancakes when bubbles form on top and golden on bottom; cook until the second side is golden brown (about 2 minutes).

Set aside and repeat with the remaining batter.

For the Cream Cheese Topping:

Beat cream cheese ingredients with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Serve over pancakes and add pecans.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving773
Total Fat33g51%
Sugar50gN/A
Saturated18g88%
Cholesterol165mg55%
Protein15g31%
Carbs103g34%
Vitamin A697µg77%
Vitamin B120.4µg14.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.1%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D38IU100%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium345mg34%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)29µg7%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.4%
Phosphorus160mg23%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium418mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg56.4%
Sodium962mg40%
Sugars, added37gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water388gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
