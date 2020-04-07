Place heavy cream, powdered sugar, ricotta, mascarpone, and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until forms into whipped cream.

Add chocolate chips and gently fold into the whipped cream.

Next, add a little whipped cream to a cake stand (or plate) and smear it around the plate (this helps hold the cookies to the plate).

Now add five cookies in a rounded circle shape over whipped cream.

Add 1⁄4 of the whipped cream and spread over cookies.

Now add five more cookies on top of whipped cream, Repeat layers of cookies and whipped cream until you run out of cookies (two more layers). Make sure you save whipped cream for top of the cake.

Sprinkle extra chocolate chips on top and place in the refrigerator for eight hours or overnight.