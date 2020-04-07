  1. Home
Cannoli Icebox Cake

April 7, 2020
Who says you can't have your cake and eat it too?
Courtesy of Jason Golstein

This cannoli-filled recipe adds a twist to icebox cake, a vintage recipe no one makes anymore — but should. Top it with some chocolate chips and cookies and viola, you've got a delicious dessert that will wow your friends and family. 

This recipe is courtesy of Jason Golstein 

Ready in
8 1/2 h
30 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
892
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups heavy cream (cold)
  • 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
  • 16 Ounces ricotta
  • 1 Cup mascarpone cheese (or cream cheese)
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 Cup semi sweet chocolate chips
  • 20 cookies (thin cookies are best)

Directions

Place heavy cream, powdered sugar, ricotta, mascarpone, and vanilla in a bowl and whisk until forms into whipped cream.

Add chocolate chips and gently fold into the whipped cream.

Next, add a little whipped cream to a cake stand (or plate) and smear it around the plate (this helps hold the cookies to the plate).

Now add five cookies in a rounded circle shape over whipped cream.

Add 1⁄4 of the whipped cream and spread over cookies.

Now add five more cookies on top of whipped cream, Repeat layers of cookies and whipped cream until you run out of cookies (two more layers). Make sure you save whipped cream for top of the cake.

Sprinkle extra chocolate chips on top and place in the refrigerator for eight hours or overnight.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving892
Total Fat69g100%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated41g100%
Cholesterol226mg75%
Protein16g32%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A630µg70%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.4%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.7%
Vitamin D38IU100%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium272mg27%
Fiber0.7g2.6%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.8%
Phosphorus272mg39%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium339mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.8%
Sodium415mg17%
Sugars, added19gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.4%
Water124gN/A
Zinc2mg17%
