  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cake Batter Ice Cream

July 1, 2020 | 2:11pm
The flavors of cake without the hassle
Photo courtesy of Mccormick 

Skip the time that goes into baking a cake from scratch and make this equally as delicious ice cream recipe. It requires just three ingredients. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
7
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups heavy cream
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Cake Batter Flavor

Directions

Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until well blended and mixture begins to thicken. Pour mixture into freezer-safe resealable plastic container.

Freeze 4 hours or until frozen. Serve with sprinkles, if desired.

Tags
best recipes
dessert recipe
ice cream recipe
recipes to make with kids