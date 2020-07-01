Cake Batter Ice Cream

July 1, 2020 | 2:11pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
Skip the time that goes into baking a cake from scratch and make this equally as delicious ice cream recipe. It requires just three ingredients.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 2 Cups heavy cream
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Cake Batter Flavor
Directions
Place all ingredients in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until well blended and mixture begins to thicken. Pour mixture into freezer-safe resealable plastic container.
Freeze 4 hours or until frozen. Serve with sprinkles, if desired.