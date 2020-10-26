  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dip

October 26, 2020 | 12:20pm
A classic game day snack
buffalo bleu cheese dip
Brycia James/E+ via Getty Images

 

 

Your slow cooker will keep this all-time favorite snack warm and melty throughout the big game. That's if you don't finish it before halftime.

This recipe appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
373
Calories Per Serving

Notes

This version comes from my friend Ginna Haravon, who in turn got it from her cousin. At some point, it probably came directly from the Frank's hot sauce website, as the ingredients match. The recipe makes a very spicy dip, so start with less hot sauce if you prefer a milder dip.

Ingredients

  • 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned, shredded (discard skin and bones)
  • 1 (8-ounce) package cream, at room temperature
  • 2 Cups shredded cheddar
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle hot sauce, such as Frank's Red Hot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
  • 1 (12-ounce) bottle chunky blue cheese dressing

Directions

Dump all the ingredients into a slower cooker; stir together.

Cook on high, stirring occasionally, until the cream cheese and cheddar cheese melt.

Stir until the ingredients are well blended.

Serve from the slow cooker, keeping the temperature on low or warm, with celery and carrot sticks and/or a sturdy chip, such as pita chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving373
Total Fat32g50%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated11g55%
Cholesterol97mg32%
Protein18g36%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A131µg15%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.3%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.2%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.4%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K21µg17%
Calcium122mg12%
Fiber0.1g0.6%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.8mg4.6%
Magnesium23mg5%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus204mg29%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium212mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.8%
Sodium847mg35%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water90gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
buffalo bleu cheese dip