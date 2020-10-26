buffalo bleu cheese dip

Your slow cooker will keep this all-time favorite snack warm and melty throughout the big game. That's if you don't finish it before halftime.
This recipe appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
This version comes from my friend Ginna Haravon, who in turn got it from her cousin. At some point, it probably came directly from the Frank's hot sauce website, as the ingredients match. The recipe makes a very spicy dip, so start with less hot sauce if you prefer a milder dip.
Ingredients
- 1 rotisserie chicken, deboned, shredded (discard skin and bones)
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream, at room temperature
- 2 Cups shredded cheddar
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle hot sauce, such as Frank's Red Hot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
- 1 (12-ounce) bottle chunky blue cheese dressing
Directions
Dump all the ingredients into a slower cooker; stir together.
Cook on high, stirring occasionally, until the cream cheese and cheddar cheese melt.
Stir until the ingredients are well blended.
Serve from the slow cooker, keeping the temperature on low or warm, with celery and carrot sticks and/or a sturdy chip, such as pita chips.