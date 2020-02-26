Blueberry Lemon Sweet Rolls

These rolls are the ideal combination of sweet and tangy. This sweet dish is packed with wild blueberries and lemon curd, and then baked to perfection for a breakfast or brunch dish that will delight your family and guests. Amidst the smell of freshly baked sweet bread wafting from your kitchen, your family will be fighting over the last one.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
For the dough and filling
- 1/3 Cup warm water
- 1 Tablespoon highly active yeast
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 Cup butter, melted
- 1/4 Cup warm milk
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 - 2 1/2 Cups flour, more or less added as needed
- Wildnerness canned lemon filling
- zest of 1 lemon
- 1 Cup fresh or frozen blueberries, wild preffered
For the frosting
- 2 Tablespoons salted butter, softened
- juice of 1 lemon
- 2 Cups powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
Directions
For the dough and filling
In a small bowl, add warm water, yeast and 1 Tablespoon of sugar. Stir, and cover with a paper towel. Let sit for about 5 minutes until bubbly.
In a large bowl, stir together butter, milk, sugar and salt. Add yeast mixture when ready and stir until combined.
Add one cup of flour and stir until smooth. Add the remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time. Knead for 1-2 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more flour.
Once dough is nice and soft, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot. Allow dough to rise for about 20 minutes. If it’s a cool day, warm your oven to 200° with a small pan of water, turn it off and set the bowl in there to rise.
While that is rising, zest your lemon and add it to a small bowl. Add ½ can of lemon filling and mix to combine.
Once your dough has risen, punch it down and roll out on a floured surface. You want to form a rectangle approximately 10×12 inches. It doesn’t have to be perfect.
Spread lemon filling over dough and then sprinkle blueberries evenly over dough. Roll dough tightly starting from 12 inch side.
Cut the dough into one inch pieces. Place dough onto a buttered baking dish with rolls about 1 inch apart. Let rolls rise for one hour.
Bake at 350 for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
For the frosting
While the rolls are cooking, beat together the frosting ingredients in a large bowl and then spread on top of the rolls. You can add more milk or powdered sugar to reach your desired consistency.