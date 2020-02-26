Blueberry Lemon Sweet Rolls

In a small bowl, add warm water, yeast and 1 Tablespoon of sugar. Stir, and cover with a paper towel. Let sit for about 5 minutes until bubbly.

In a large bowl, stir together butter, milk, sugar and salt. Add yeast mixture when ready and stir until combined.

Add one cup of flour and stir until smooth. Add the remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time. Knead for 1-2 minutes. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more flour.

Once dough is nice and soft, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot. Allow dough to rise for about 20 minutes. If it’s a cool day, warm your oven to 200° with a small pan of water, turn it off and set the bowl in there to rise.

While that is rising, zest your lemon and add it to a small bowl. Add ½ can of lemon filling and mix to combine.

Once your dough has risen, punch it down and roll out on a floured surface. You want to form a rectangle approximately 10×12 inches. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Spread lemon filling over dough and then sprinkle blueberries evenly over dough. Roll dough tightly starting from 12 inch side.

Cut the dough into one inch pieces. Place dough onto a buttered baking dish with rolls about 1 inch apart. Let rolls rise for one hour.

Bake at 350 for 18-20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool.