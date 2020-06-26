Broccoli, Ham and Cheese Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin.

Crack eggs into a large bowl and whisk with milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Divide bread evenly among muffin tin cups.

Sprinkle ham and broccoli evenly over bread in each cup.

Sprinkle cheese evenly over ham and broccoli.

Pour egg mixture over the ham, broccoli, and cheese, filling cups about ¾ of the way.

Bake for approximately 25 minutes. Allow muffins to rest a few minutes, then use a knife to slice around the outside of the muffins and carefully remove them from the muffin tin.