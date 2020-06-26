Broccoli, Ham and Cheese Muffins

June 26, 2020 | 2:09pm
Photo courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs
Time to try a savory muffin.
Recipe courtesy of Phil's Fresh Eggs.
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 2 slices of whole-wheat bread, cut into 1/2” squares
- 1/2 Cup chopped honey ham
- 1/3 Cup chopped broccoli
- 1/4 Cup shredded cheese
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin.
Crack eggs into a large bowl and whisk with milk, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Divide bread evenly among muffin tin cups.
Sprinkle ham and broccoli evenly over bread in each cup.
Sprinkle cheese evenly over ham and broccoli.
Pour egg mixture over the ham, broccoli, and cheese, filling cups about ¾ of the way.
Bake for approximately 25 minutes. Allow muffins to rest a few minutes, then use a knife to slice around the outside of the muffins and carefully remove them from the muffin tin.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving109
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol128mg43%
Protein9g18%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.3%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.1%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium75mg8%
Fiber0.6g2.5%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.9mg4.8%
Magnesium15mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.6%
Phosphorus167mg24%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium125mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17%
Sodium239mg10%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water56gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8%