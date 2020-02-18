Brioche Bread Pudding

Put day-old bread to use in this breakfast for dessert or dessert for breakfast dish. Top with ice cream for an even sweeter treat.
This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.
Ingredients
- 6 slices day-old Brioche bun
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 1/4 Cup Bourbon, optional
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350F.
Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Break bread into 1-inch pieces and add them into an 8-inch or 9×13-inch baking pan.
In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, butter, milk, sugar, vanilla bean paste, salt, and bourbon.
Beat until well mixed.
Pour over bread and lightly push down with a fork until bread is covered and soaked in the egg mixture.
Bake uncovered for 45 minutes or until the custard is well puffed and set but still soft in the center.
Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy with maple syrup or vanilla ice cream.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving494
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar20gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol216mg72%
Protein15g30%
Carbs65g22%
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.6%
Vitamin D42IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.7%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Phosphorus93mg13%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.1%
Sodium717mg30%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water43gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.4%