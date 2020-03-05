Breakfast Tacos

Mix eggs together and scramble in a medium high butter pan, cook and set aside.

Cook 8 slices of bacon or a package of chorizo sausage.

Pop the potatoes into the microwave for 4 ½ minutes, once cooked cut up and throw into pan with some olive oil garlic, onion. Salt, pepper, cook until some golden brown.

Pop black beans into the microwave for about a minute or two.

Then take the package of tortillas and on a low/medium heat put a dash of olive oil or butter and start to cook your tortillas. Once those are cooked begin to set up your assembly line:

1) Tortilla 2) Spoonful of Eggs 3) Spoonful of Potatoes 4) A small spoonful of Beans 5) Add your meat 6) Cheese 7) and Dollop of Crema, Hot Sauce and Finish it off with a slice of avocado