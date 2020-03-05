These breakfast tacos are packed with spice and nutritious ingredients, like crispy potatoes, melted cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and hearty bacon or sausage. It's a foolproof recipe that both kids and adults will love, especially when enjoyed on a camping trip. If you have a busy week ahead of you, make these tacos and throw them in the freezer for a breakfast on the go.
Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch
Ingredients
- 1 package of uncooked tortillas
- 1 package of cortija cheese
- 8 eggs
- 1 can of black beans
- crema
- 2 Yukon gold potatoes
- 1 avocado
- 1 jar of salsa
- 1 clove of garlic
- chopped onion
Directions
Mix eggs together and scramble in a medium high butter pan, cook and set aside.
Cook 8 slices of bacon or a package of chorizo sausage.
Pop the potatoes into the microwave for 4 ½ minutes, once cooked cut up and throw into pan with some olive oil garlic, onion. Salt, pepper, cook until some golden brown.
Pop black beans into the microwave for about a minute or two.
Then take the package of tortillas and on a low/medium heat put a dash of olive oil or butter and start to cook your tortillas. Once those are cooked begin to set up your assembly line:
1) Tortilla 2) Spoonful of Eggs 3) Spoonful of Potatoes 4) A small spoonful of Beans 5) Add your meat 6) Cheese 7) and Dollop of Crema, Hot Sauce and Finish it off with a slice of avocado