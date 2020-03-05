  1. Home
Breakfast Tacos

March 5, 2020 | 1:00pm
Perfect for a quick breakfast or a meal around the campfire
Breakfast Tacos
Photo courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch

These breakfast tacos are packed with spice and nutritious ingredients, like crispy potatoes, melted cheese, fluffy scrambled eggs and hearty bacon or sausage. It's a foolproof recipe that both kids and adults will love, especially when enjoyed on a camping trip. If you have a busy week ahead of you, make these tacos and throw them in the freezer for a breakfast on the go.

Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 package of uncooked tortillas
  • 1 package of cortija cheese
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 can of black beans
  • crema
  • 2 Yukon gold potatoes
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 jar of salsa
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • chopped onion

Directions

Mix eggs together and scramble in a medium high butter pan, cook and set aside.

Cook 8 slices of bacon or a package of chorizo sausage.

Pop the potatoes into the microwave for 4 ½ minutes, once cooked cut up and throw into pan with some olive oil garlic, onion. Salt, pepper, cook until some golden brown.

Pop black beans into the microwave for about a minute or two.

Then take the package of tortillas and on a low/medium heat put a dash of olive oil or butter and start to cook your tortillas. Once those are cooked begin to set up your assembly line:

1) Tortilla 2) Spoonful of Eggs 3) Spoonful of Potatoes 4) A small spoonful of Beans 5) Add your meat 6) Cheese 7) and Dollop of Crema, Hot Sauce and Finish it off with a slice of avocado

