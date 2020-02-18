February 18, 2020
Breakfast salad; the breakfast of champions and health nuts alike. Enjoy this bright and fresh morning salad on days when the call back to bed sounds a bit louder.
This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 4 Cups mixed greens
- 1 Cup blueberries and raspberries
- 2 dates, sliced and seeds removed
- 1 apple, sliced
- 1/4 Cup toasted almonds or walnuts
- 1 tablespoon raisins
For the salad dressing:
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon lemon
- 1 Tablespoon date syrup
For the cheese crisp:
- 4 Tablespoons cheddar cheese
Directions
For the salad:
Divide the mixed greens to 2 plates then add the rest of the ingredients on top.
For the salad dressing:
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
For the cheese crisp:
Preheat your oven to 400F. Arrange heaping tablespoons of cheese on a Silpat and lightly pat down. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until crisp.
Mix salad with salad dressing.