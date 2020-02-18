  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Breakfast Salad

February 18, 2020
A healthy start to your day
BREAKFAST SALAD

Photo courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes

Breakfast salad; the breakfast of champions and health nuts alike. Enjoy this bright and fresh morning salad on days when the call back to bed sounds a bit louder.

This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Related Recipes
Healthiest Breakfast Recipes
3 Fabulous Feta Breakfast Recipes
Try This Breakfast Time-Saver Recipe and Never Skip Breakfast Again

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 4 Cups mixed greens
  • 1 Cup blueberries and raspberries
  • 2 dates, sliced and seeds removed
  • 1 apple, sliced
  • 1/4 Cup toasted almonds or walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon raisins

For the salad dressing:

  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon
  • 1 Tablespoon date syrup

For the cheese crisp:

  • 4 Tablespoons cheddar cheese

Directions

For the salad:

Divide the mixed greens to 2 plates then add the rest of the ingredients on top.

For the salad dressing:

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.

For the cheese crisp:

Preheat your oven to 400F. Arrange heaping tablespoons of cheese on a Silpat and lightly pat down. Bake for 5-7 minutes or until crisp.  

Mix salad with salad dressing.

Tags
berries
best recipes
breakfast
healthy
salad