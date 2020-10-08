breakfast nachos

Heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with no-stick cooking spray.

Set aside.

Cook sausage in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, five to seven minutes or until cooked through and broken into crumbles.

Transfer to bowl, using slotted spoon.

Cover, keep warm.

Wipe out skillet.

Melt butter in same skillet until sizzling.

Add garlic and saute one minute.

Add beaten eggs and pepper.

Cook over medium heat, lifting egg mixture slightly with spatula to allow uncooked portion to flow underneath, three to four minutes or until eggs are almost set.

Spread half of chips in thin layer in bottom of prepared pan.

Top chips with half of sausage and 1 cup cheese.

Repeat with remaining chips, sausage, scrambled eggs, tomato and remaining cheese.

Sprinkle with jalapeno slices.

Bake six to secven minutes or until cheese is melted.

Serve immediately with sour cream and salsa, if desired.