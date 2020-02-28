breakfast bowl

Prep

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Lightly coat 2 13x9 pans, or a very large cookie sheet, with cooking spray

If using 2 13x9 pans, divide the potatoes evenly between the 2, or spread out onto large cookie

sheet. They should be one layer of potatoes. If there are too many in the pan they won't crisp

evenly.

Evenly pour 4 Tablespoons of vegetable oil over the potatoes.

Bake potatoes for 15 minutes. Turn and bake for another 7 minutes. Check the potatoes, are

they crispy on all sides? If not, stir them around and continue to cook at 5 minute intervals until

crispy and deep golden brown. Once done, divide evenly into bowls.

While Potatoes Bake

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat.

Crumble sausage* into pan and cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 10

minutes.

Drain sausage on a paper towel before dividing into bowls evenly.

Wipe the grease out of the pan and use it for scrambling your eggs.

Eggs

In a Medium sized bowl whisk together eggs and ¼ Cup of milk until well blended.

Return pan used to cook sausage to stove top over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp. of olive oil.

Pour eggs into pan, and immediately start scrapping and mixing the eggs in the pan for a good 20 seconds. (This will help you achieve a very fluffy scrambled egg)

Let cook 30 seconds more, and continue to scrap and turn eggs. Just enough to ensure that they don't brown on the bottom.

Cook your eggs until they are done, but not dry. Divide evenly among bowls.

To Finish Bowls

Once the potatoes, sausage, and eggs are divided into your 12 bowls. Give each bowl one turn

with a spoon to lightly mix those ingredients together.

Top each bowl with about 2 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese.

Cover each bowl with Press 'n' Seal, making sure to press the plastic wrap lightly down around

the food to get any air out before sealing the plastic wrap around the bowls edges.

Freeze

To Heat and Eat

Remove bowl from freezer and remove the plastic wrap. Heat in the microwave for 1 ½ minutes, or at 30 second intervals until heated through.