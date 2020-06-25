Beat butter and confectioners’ sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Stir in pecans, vanilla and bourbon. Using a 1/2-tablespoon (1/4-ounce scoop), scoop out balls. Place on parchment paper-lined tray.

Freeze 15 minutes or until firm. Roll into smooth balls. Store in freezer until ready to dip into chocolate.

Melt chocolate as directed on package. Remove 12 bourbon balls from freezer. Using a toothpick or fork, dip each ball into melted chocolate then immediately top with a pecan half. Place on parchment paper-lined tray. Freeze 5 minutes or until chocolate is firm. Repeat dipping with remaining bourbon balls. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Serve bourbon balls at room temperature.