Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Bourbon Balls

June 25, 2020
Perfect for holidays and parties
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

Mixed with vanilla extract, pecans and boubon, this dessert is melted in chocolate and frozen before being served. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ready in
45 m
45 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
311
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, at room temperature
  • 1 package (16 ounces) confectioners' sugar, sifted
  • 1 Cup finely chopped toasted pecans
  • 2 Tablespoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/4 Cup bourbon
  • 3 packages (4 ounces each) semi-sweet baking chocolate
  • 36 pecan halves, (about 1/2 cup)

Directions

Beat butter and confectioners’ sugar in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Stir in pecans, vanilla and bourbon. Using a 1/2-tablespoon (1/4-ounce scoop), scoop out balls. Place on parchment paper-lined tray.

Freeze 15 minutes or until firm. Roll into smooth balls. Store in freezer until ready to dip into chocolate.

Melt chocolate as directed on package. Remove 12 bourbon balls from freezer. Using a toothpick or fork, dip each ball into melted chocolate then immediately top with a pecan half. Place on parchment paper-lined tray. Freeze 5 minutes or until chocolate is firm. Repeat dipping with remaining bourbon balls. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Serve bourbon balls at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts
Servings18
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar25gN/A
Saturated8g41%
Cholesterol7mg2%
Protein3g7%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium26mg3%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium72mg17%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus99mg14%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium194mg4%
Sodium6mgN/A
Sugars, added25gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
Tags
best recipes
regional foods
state by state
easy dessert recipe