4.5
2 ratings

Blackberry Sweet Potato Ice Pops

July 2, 2020 | 10:53am
The best way to beat the heat
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

These refreshing ice pops are made with sweet potatoes, blackberries, cinnamon and vanilla for a light blend of flavors perfect for summer. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
14
Servings
52
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup (about 1 medium) sweet potato, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 Cups fresh blackberries, divided
  • 2 Cups orange juice
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons light agave nectar
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 3/4 Teaspoons sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon

Directions

Place sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover. Cook in simmering water about 15 minutes or until tender. Drain well; allow to cool 5 minutes.

Place sweet potatoes, 2 cups of the blackberries and remaining ingredients into blender container. Cover. Puree until smooth, about 3 minutes. (If desired, strain mixture with sieve to remove seeds.)

Divide mixture between 14 popsicle molds or small paper cups, filling about 2/3 of the way full. Add a few fresh blackberries to each mold gently pressing into sweet potato mixture.

Freeze 30 minutes or until mixture just begins to set. Insert popsicle sticks or colorful straws into center of each mold. Freeze at least 4 hours or overnight, until completely set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings14
Calories Per Serving52
Total Fat0.2g0.4%
Sugar7gN/A
Protein0.9g1.8%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A108µg12%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.8%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)20µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)20µg5%
Iron0.4mg2%
Magnesium14mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus20mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium172mg4%
Sodium109mg5%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water72gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%
