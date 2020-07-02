Blackberry Sweet Potato Ice Pops

Place sweet potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover. Cook in simmering water about 15 minutes or until tender. Drain well; allow to cool 5 minutes.

Place sweet potatoes, 2 cups of the blackberries and remaining ingredients into blender container. Cover. Puree until smooth, about 3 minutes. (If desired, strain mixture with sieve to remove seeds.)

Divide mixture between 14 popsicle molds or small paper cups, filling about 2/3 of the way full. Add a few fresh blackberries to each mold gently pressing into sweet potato mixture.

Freeze 30 minutes or until mixture just begins to set. Insert popsicle sticks or colorful straws into center of each mold. Freeze at least 4 hours or overnight, until completely set.