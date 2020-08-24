  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Black Bean Enchiladas

August 24, 2020 | 2:01pm
A slightly spicy Mexican meal
Black Bean Enchiladas

Courtesy of McCormick

Good for whenever you need an at-home Mexican dinner in a pinch, these black bean enchiladas require just seven ingredients.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 package McCormick® Enchilada Sauce Mix
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 8 corn tortillas, warmed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix tomato sauce, water and Enchilada Sauce Mix in large skillet. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.

Mix black beans, corn and 1/2 cup of the sauce in medium bowl. Set aside.

Dip warm tortillas, one at a time, into the remaining sauce in skillet, covering both sides with sauce. Transfer to a plate.

Spoon 1/4 cup bean mixture down the center. Fold over tortilla sides; place seam-side down in 11x7-inch baking dish.

Spoon any remaining bean mixture into the sides of the dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas. Top with cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.

