Black Bean Enchiladas

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix tomato sauce, water and Enchilada Sauce Mix in large skillet. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.

Mix black beans, corn and 1/2 cup of the sauce in medium bowl. Set aside.

Dip warm tortillas, one at a time, into the remaining sauce in skillet, covering both sides with sauce. Transfer to a plate.

Spoon 1/4 cup bean mixture down the center. Fold over tortilla sides; place seam-side down in 11x7-inch baking dish.

Spoon any remaining bean mixture into the sides of the dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas. Top with cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.