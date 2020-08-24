Good for whenever you need an at-home Mexican dinner in a pinch, these black bean enchiladas require just seven ingredients.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 Cup water
- 1 package McCormick® Enchilada Sauce Mix
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (11 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mix tomato sauce, water and Enchilada Sauce Mix in large skillet. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes.
Mix black beans, corn and 1/2 cup of the sauce in medium bowl. Set aside.
Dip warm tortillas, one at a time, into the remaining sauce in skillet, covering both sides with sauce. Transfer to a plate.
Spoon 1/4 cup bean mixture down the center. Fold over tortilla sides; place seam-side down in 11x7-inch baking dish.
Spoon any remaining bean mixture into the sides of the dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas. Top with cheese.
Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.