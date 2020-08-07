Birthday Cake Morning Rolls

Stir together warm water and yeast in a large bowl. Let stand for five minutes; small bubbles should rise to the surface.

Stir cake mix and 2 cups flour into yeast mixture with a wooden spoon. Add remaining flour 1/4-cup at a time, until a ball forms and pulls away from the sides; adding all flour may not be necessary.

Spray a clean bowl with cooking spray; place dough in bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let rise until doubled in a warm place, such as an oven with only the light turned on, about 1 hour.

Spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray. When dough has risen, transfer to a lightly floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll dough into a 20x16-inch rectangle, about 1/8-inch thick. Spread softened butter evenly over entire surface of dough, then sprinkle evenly with colored sugar.

Roll up dough tightly from one long end and cut evenly into 12 rolls using a serrated knife. Transfer to pan, cover, and let rise another 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Once rolls have risen, bake 20 to 22 minutes until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes.

GLAZE: Whisk together confectioners’ sugar, melted butter, and milk in a small bowl. Drizzle over slightly cooled rolls; serve warm or room temperature.