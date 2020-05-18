Chipotle-Rubbed Beer Can Chicken

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Process chipotles, lime juice, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor until pureed. Rub chicken with puree.

When preheated, push coals to one side of grill, using tongs. Set a disposable metal pan next to coals to catch drips. Replace grill rack. (Or, if using a gas grill, turn off burners on one half of the grill, and place drip pan underneath grill rack.)

Open beer. Press chicken's abdominal cavity over beer can. Tuck wings behind bird and stand bird on grill, over drip pan. Close lid and open vents to maintain fire.

Cook bird 75 to 90 minutes, rotating halfway through cooking, until juices run clear and a meat thermometer inserted in the center of breast registers 180°F.

Remove beer can carefully and let chicken rest on a cutting board 10 minutes before carving and serving.