Beef Fried Wheat Berries

In this recipe wheat berries, or whole wheat kernels, are cooked with a Montana ribeye steak, fresh ginger and sliced red pepper.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons coconut or other cooking oil
- 1 Pound Montana ribeye steak, sliced into thin strips
- 1 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 Tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 large Eggland’s Best eggs, cracked and beaten
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, minced (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder)
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ginger, grated (or 1 teaspoon ginger powder)
- 3 green onions, sliced thin on a bias
- 1 small red pepper, sliced into thin strips
- 3 Cups cooked wheatberries
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 Teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
Directions
In a medium bowl, toss strips of beef with pepper and brown sugar, then toss with cornstarch until well-coated.
Set aside.
In a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat, add 1 teaspoon oil and eggs.
Cook until formed but still soft, then transfer to side dish.
Turn heat on high, then add a drizzle of oil and fry strips of meat until crispy.
Don’t overcrowd the pan, so cook in two batches.
Remove the meat and set aside with eggs.
In same skillet over medium-low heat, add garlic, ginger, green onions, and red pepper strips.
Cook 2-3 minutes until hot.
Add cooked wheatberries, soy sauce, vinegar, and sesame oil.
Add reserved cooked meat and eggs, then toss together and serve immediately while hot.