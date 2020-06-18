Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set aside. Spray a cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray and place on top of the baking sheet.

Place the salmon on a cutting board and slice into ¾-inch by 3 or 4-inch strips.

Place the flour in a shallow bowl. In a second bowl, whisk together the egg and water until well combined. Place the Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, and garlic in a third bowl and use a fork to mix everything together.

To bread the salmon, coat all sides with flour and shake off excess. Dip in egg, then coat evenly with Parmesan mixture. Arrange the well-coated sticks on the cooling rack and spray the top of each salmon stick lightly with nonstick spray.

Bake until the fish is cooked through and the coating is golden and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. .

To make the dipping sauce, place the avocado, yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, tarragon, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper to taste in the bowl of a mini food processor. Process until smooth, stopping a few times to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

Serve avocado dipping sauce with the salmon sticks.