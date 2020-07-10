  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Avocado Black Bean Burrito with Spicy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

July 10, 2020
Serve for lunch or dinner
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This quick and easy recipe for a homemade burrito is the perfect option for dinner. It's loaded with avocado, black beans and spinach. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
1109
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons Earth Balance® Original Buttery Spread
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 large avocado, pitted, peeled
  • 1/2 Cup black beans, drained, rinsed
  • 2 flour tortillas (10 inch)
  • 1 Cup baby spinach leaves, rough chopped
  • 1/4 Cup Earth Balance® Mindful Original Dressing & Sandwich Spread
  • 1 Teaspoon chipotle chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

To a sauté pan over medium heat, add Earth Balance spread, garlic and balsamic vinegar, cooking until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, cooking another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Coarsely mash avocados in a mixing bowl and fold in black beans. Season if desired with salt and pepper.

Whisk together the Dressing and Sandwich Spread, chipotle, garlic powder, lime juice, paprika and black pepper in a small bowl.

Lay tortilla on flat surface and line with spinach, avocado/bean mixture and tomato mixture. Drizzle with spicy chipotle dressing, then fold in the sides of the burrito and roll. Wrap in aluminum foil to help hold the ingredients together, and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving1109
Total Fat71g100%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated12g60%
Protein25g50%
Carbs108g36%
Vitamin A161µg18%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C59mg65%
Vitamin E11mg70%
Vitamin K166µg100%
Calcium285mg29%
Fiber37g100%
Folate (food)580µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)695µg100%
Folic acid68µgN/A
Iron13mg71%
Magnesium235mg56%
Monounsaturated44gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg73%
Phosphorus532mg76%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium3016mg64%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg62.6%
Sodium713mg30%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water412gN/A
Zinc5mg45%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
