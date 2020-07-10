Avocado Black Bean Burrito with Spicy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

To a sauté pan over medium heat, add Earth Balance spread, garlic and balsamic vinegar, cooking until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, cooking another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Coarsely mash avocados in a mixing bowl and fold in black beans. Season if desired with salt and pepper.

Whisk together the Dressing and Sandwich Spread, chipotle, garlic powder, lime juice, paprika and black pepper in a small bowl.

Lay tortilla on flat surface and line with spinach, avocado/bean mixture and tomato mixture. Drizzle with spicy chipotle dressing, then fold in the sides of the burrito and roll. Wrap in aluminum foil to help hold the ingredients together, and enjoy!