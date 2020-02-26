Apple, Fennel and Cheddar Quiche

To make the crust, cut the butter into small cubes and place in the freezer.

Combine the flour, sugar and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to mix.

Add the chilled butter to the dry ingredients and process just until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

Combine the lemon juice or vinegar and ice water and add six tablespoons of the mixture to the ingredients in the food processor. Pulse several times until combined. Pinch a bit of the dough and if it holds together, you do not need to add more liquid. If it is still dry, add more of the liquid, one-half tablespoon at a time.

Remove the dough to a bowl or a well-floured board.

Knead the dough until it forms a ball. Divide the dough into two and wrap each half well in plastic wrap. (You only need one of the halves for this recipe, so save the other.)

Place the dough in the refrigerator to relax for at least a half-hour but preferably overnight.

Remove one of the balls of dough from the refrigerator. If your dough was chilled for longer than thirty minutes, allow to soften for ten to fifteen minutes before rolling it out.

Prior to rolling out the dough, strike it with your rolling pin to flatten. This will soften it further.

Preheat the oven to 400 and grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate.

Liberally dust a pastry board or mat and your rolling pin with flour.

Roll the dough out, rotating it and turning it frequently and adding more flour as necessary to keep it from sticking, until it is the size of your pie plate and between ¼ and ⅛ of an inch thick.

Carefully center the pie dough in the plate and press it into the bottom and sides. Trim or fold over any excess dough around the edges.

Chill the dough in the pie plate 30 minutes if possible, and dock it several times with the tines of a fork to prevent bubbling.

Blind bake the crust by covering it with parchment paper and filling with pie weights or raw rice. Bake for twenty minutes, then remove the parchment paper and pie weight and bake an additional five minutes.