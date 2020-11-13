Ambrosia Angel Food Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Set aside an angel food cake pan. Do not grease pan.

Sift together flour, first measure of sugar, and salt. Sift together total of 3 times.

In a large bowl whip egg whites on medium speed until foamy.

Add in cream of tartar, vanilla extract, and almond extract.

While whipping, slowly add in second measure of sugar.

On high, whip to medium peaks. Do not whip egg whites to stiff peaks!

Add flour mixture and using a spatula, gently fold ingredients to retain a light and fluffy batter.

Gently scoop into angel food cake pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until cake bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger.

The cake will initially rise, and near the end of baking, start to shrink slightly.

Turn pan upside down and allow to cool completely.

Run a knife around edges of pan to loosen cake and place on a serving platter.

Slice in half, horizontally, with bread knife.