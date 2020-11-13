Ambrosia Angel Food Cake

Combine a classic Southern ambrosia salad with an easy angel cake for a winning dessert year-round.
Notes
When measuring flour use the spoon & sweep method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
Ingredients
For the Angel Food Cake
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour*
- 1 1/2 cups + 1/2 cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 Cup egg whites (from 10-12 large eggs), no yolk traces and room temperature
- 1 Teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
For the Ambrosia Filing and Garnish
- 1 can (15 oz) mandarin oranges, drained and divided
- 1 can (20 oz) crushed pineapple, drained and divided
- 1 jar (16 oz) stemless maraschino cherries, drained and divided
- 8 Ounces sweetened flaked coconut, divided
- 3 Ounces whipped topping, thawed
For the Marshmallow Flavored Frosting
- 1 Cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/4 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Pound (16 oz) Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 3 Ounces whipped topping, thawed
- 3 Ounces marshmallow fluff
Directions
For the Angel Food Cake
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Set aside an angel food cake pan. Do not grease pan.
Sift together flour, first measure of sugar, and salt. Sift together total of 3 times.
In a large bowl whip egg whites on medium speed until foamy.
Add in cream of tartar, vanilla extract, and almond extract.
While whipping, slowly add in second measure of sugar.
On high, whip to medium peaks. Do not whip egg whites to stiff peaks!
Add flour mixture and using a spatula, gently fold ingredients to retain a light and fluffy batter.
Gently scoop into angel food cake pan and bake for 50 minutes, or until cake bounces back when lightly pressed with a finger.
The cake will initially rise, and near the end of baking, start to shrink slightly.
Turn pan upside down and allow to cool completely.
Run a knife around edges of pan to loosen cake and place on a serving platter.
Slice in half, horizontally, with bread knife.
For the Ambrosia Filing and Garnish
While cake is cooling, prepare ambrosia filling and garnish.
In medium bowl combine 2 ounces chopped mandarin orange segments, 3 ounces crushed pineapple, 2 ounces chopped cherries, 1/2 cup shredded coconut and 3 ounces whipped topping.
Mix well.
Spread evenly on bottom cake layer.
Place top layer back on and refrigerate while making frosting.
Toast remaining coconut in a 350°F oven for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally so it does not burn. Let cool.
For the Marshmallow Flavored Frosting
Prepare marshmallow frosting.
Mix butter until light and fluffy.
Add in almond and vanilla extracts and mix to combine.
Slowly add in powdered sugar, followed my milk.
Mix until combined.
Add in whipped topping and marshmallow fluff, then whip until light and fluffy.8
Frost entire cake and cover sides with toasted coconut.
Place crushed pineapple on top, followed by oranges and cherries.
Serve immediately or may refrigerate up to 6 hours.