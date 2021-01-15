Air Fryer Curly Fries with Bacon Chive Dip

Remove the ends of the potatoes with a sharp knife and with one potato at a time attach to a spiralizer with the chipping, thick or “B” blade in place. Spiralize each potato into thick curly strands.

Place the potato strands into a large mixing bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.

Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket (if needed, separate into two batches) and set the temperature to 392F. Set the timer to 15 minutes and begin cooking.

Once finished the fries should be crispy and light browned on the edges put pale in the center. If the fries are not finished cooking after 15 minutes, give the basket a shake and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

Remove the fries from the basket and season to taste with kosher salt while still hot.

If cooking the potatoes in batches, keep the cooked fries warm on a baking sheet in a 200F heated oven.