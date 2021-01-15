Air Fryer Curly Fries with Bacon Chive Dip

The secret to making restaurant-style curly fries from home is to use a spiralizer to cut the potatoes. Serve the side dish with homemade bacon chive dip for a perfect game day appetizer.
Recipe courtesy of Idaho Potato Commission.
Ingredients
For the curly fries
- 2 medium Idaho® Russet Burbank Potatoes, scrubbed clean
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt + extra for seasoning
For the bacon chive dip
- 3/4 Cups Greek yogurt
- 3 slices cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped chives
- 2 Teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
For the curly fries
Remove the ends of the potatoes with a sharp knife and with one potato at a time attach to a spiralizer with the chipping, thick or “B” blade in place. Spiralize each potato into thick curly strands.
Place the potato strands into a large mixing bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt.
Place the potatoes in the air fryer basket (if needed, separate into two batches) and set the temperature to 392F. Set the timer to 15 minutes and begin cooking.
Once finished the fries should be crispy and light browned on the edges put pale in the center. If the fries are not finished cooking after 15 minutes, give the basket a shake and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Remove the fries from the basket and season to taste with kosher salt while still hot.
If cooking the potatoes in batches, keep the cooked fries warm on a baking sheet in a 200F heated oven.
For the bacon chive dip
While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the dip: In a small bowl mix together the Greek yogurt, bacon, chives, lemon juice and olive oil. Taste and season with kosher salt and black pepper.
The dip can be made up to a day before serving.
Serve the curly fries hot with the dip on the side.