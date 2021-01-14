  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Air Fryer "Fried" Chicken

January 14, 2021
Golden brown, crispy and everything fried chicken is meant to be
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune; Lisa Schumacher / food styling

If you've been too nervous to attempt making "fried" chicken in your air fryer, this is your sign: DO IT. The crispy, golden brown chicken tastes just like the real thing, with none of the hassle of frying your own food. 

This recipe by Jennifer Day was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
40 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
911
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/3 Cup cornmeal
  • 1/2 Cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 Tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning
  • 1 Cup buttermilk
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 chicken, cut up, the breast pieces cut in half for more even frying
  • 1 Tablespoon oil

Directions

Mix the flour, cornmeal, breadcrumbs and seasoning in a bowl; set aside.

Mix the buttermilk and egg together in a separate bowl until combined. Soak the chicken in the buttermilk mixture at room temperature, 20-30 minutes.

Remove chicken from the buttermilk, allowing excess to drip off. Dip the chicken pieces in the seasoned flour to coat all sides, shaking off excess. Allow to sit on a rack over a baking sheet, 20 minutes. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For oven-fried, bake at 400F, 40-50 minutes, checking frequently after 40 minutes for doneness, removing parts as necessary.

For air fried, brush the inside of the basket with the oil. Cook at 390F for 10 minutes. Brush the basket with more oil and turn the pieces. Cook at 300F for 8 more minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving911
Total Fat51g79%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated14g70%
Cholesterol267mg89%
Protein64g100%
Carbs44g15%
Vitamin A153µg17%
Vitamin B121µg48%
Vitamin B61mg89%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.4%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium151mg15%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Folic acid24µgN/A
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated22gN/A
Niacin (B3)22mg100%
Phosphorus567mg81%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium741mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg43.9%
Sodium354mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water267gN/A
Zinc5mg43%
