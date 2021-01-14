Air Fryer "Fried" Chicken

Mix the flour, cornmeal, breadcrumbs and seasoning in a bowl; set aside.

Mix the buttermilk and egg together in a separate bowl until combined. Soak the chicken in the buttermilk mixture at room temperature, 20-30 minutes.

Remove chicken from the buttermilk, allowing excess to drip off. Dip the chicken pieces in the seasoned flour to coat all sides, shaking off excess. Allow to sit on a rack over a baking sheet, 20 minutes. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

For oven-fried, bake at 400F, 40-50 minutes, checking frequently after 40 minutes for doneness, removing parts as necessary.

For air fried, brush the inside of the basket with the oil. Cook at 390F for 10 minutes. Brush the basket with more oil and turn the pieces. Cook at 300F for 8 more minutes.